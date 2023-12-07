News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Lower profit at Schenker unit to weigh on Deutsche Bahn - documents

Credit: REUTERS/LIESA JOHANNSSEN

December 07, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Markus Wacket for Reuters ->

Adds additional information on anticipated sale of Schenker in paragraphs 2 and 5

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL will post a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for this year, hit by a sharp decline in operating profit at its Schenker logistics unit which is up-for-sale, company documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Due to its anticipated sale, once valued at 15 billion euros, investors are keeping a close eye on Schenker's figures. Logistics companies such as Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE and financial investors have emerged as possible buyers.

According to the figures, operating profit will come in at just over one billion euros this year, down from 1.8 billion euros in 2022. Schenker expects a further decline in operating profit for 2024 before it picks up again.

The fall means state-owned Deutsche Bahn will post a net loss for this year of around 1.2 billion euros compared to 230 million euros last year.

The anticipated Schenker sale has been debated within the company and government as the unit is the only division within Deutsche Bahn that reports a significant profit. Proponents, however, argue that a sale would support the credit rating of its heavily indebted parent company.

A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Nette Nöstlinger; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Madeline Chambers and Linda Pasquini)

((Annette.Noestlinger@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.