EXCLUSIVE-Lower profit at Schenker unit to weigh on Deutsche Bahn - documents

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL will post a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for this year, hit by a sharp decline in operating profit at its Schenker logistics unit which is up-for-sale, company documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Due to its anticipated sale, once valued at 15 billion euros, investors are keeping a close eye on Schenker's figures. Logistics companies such as Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE and financial investors have emerged as possible buyers.

According to the figures, operating profit will come in at just over one billion euros this year, down from 1.8 billion euros in 2022. Schenker expects a further decline in operating profit for 2024 before it picks up again.

The fall means state-owned Deutsche Bahn will post a net loss for this year of around 1.2 billion euros compared to 230 million euros last year.

The anticipated Schenker sale has been debated within the company and government as the unit is the only division within Deutsche Bahn that reports a significant profit. Proponents, however, argue that a sale would support the credit rating of its heavily indebted parent company.

A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson declined to comment on the figures.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Nette Nöstlinger; Editing by Sabine Wollrab, Madeline Chambers and Linda Pasquini)

