EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed exits US Air Force tanker competition; lifting Boeing's KC-46

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N has withdrawn from the U.S. Air Force's competition to build at least 75 refueling tankers, the company said, giving Boeing's BA.N KC-46 Pegasus a boost in the closely-watched multi-billion dollar Air Force contract.

Airbus AIR.PA had teamed up with Lockheed in 2018 to offer its A330 multi role tanker transport, but now the French aerospace giant must decide if it will pursue the competition without Lockheed.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Lockheed Martin has decided not to respond to the U.S. Air Force's KC-135 fleet recapitalization Request for Information," Lockheed spokesperson Stephanie Stinn said in a statement.

The Air Force has sought to replace hundreds of Eisenhower-era KC-135 tankers in three lots. The first tranche was awarded to the Boeing-made KC-46 Pegasus, which has been plagued by performance challenges, including defects with an on-board video system and with the boom that connects the tanker to aircraft seeking refueling.

