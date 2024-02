Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N's CEO David Ricks told Reuters on Wednesday that the U.S. drugmaker expects to launch its obesity drug in Indian market as early as next year.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Leroy Leo in Hyderabad; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.