News & Insights

US Markets
ABNB

EXCLUSIVE-Light touch rules for Airbnb set for EU agreement next week, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 10, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - EU countries and European Parliament lawmakers are set to agree on light touch rules for Airbnb ABNB.O next week, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The light touch approach contrasts with other recently adopted EU rules which take a tough line with Big Tech in an attempt to rein in their power and force them to do more to police their platforms for illegal and harmful online content.

The rules for short-term accommodation rental services, proposed by the European Commission last year, aimed to tackle the patchwork of different national laws across the 27-country zone regulating Airbnb and similar companies.

Officials from EU countries and EU lawmakers will meet to thrash out the final details of the rules on Nov. 15, according to the Parliament agenda.

The final version of the rules will be broadly similar to the Commission's proposal which requires short-term home rental companies to provide data on the number of people using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities, the people said.

The authorities will monitor their schemes and can put in place penalties for non-compliance.

Next week's meeting will focus on technical details which are unlikely to derail an agreement, the people said.

Some will seek to bat away a proposal from Spain that would allow cities to ban Airbnb in certain areas and oblige people to pay registration fees.

Airbnb said EU-wide rules would be a watershed moment for short-term rental companies.

"We hope they will serve as a global example of clear rules that give guidance to platforms and authorities on how to share data and make proportionate rules work for everyone," Nathan Blecharczyk, Airbnb co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, told Reuters.

"We will take this opportunity to kickstart a new chapter in our collaborations with cities and governments and work together to protect housing and support sustainable tourism across the EU," he said.

Paris, Venice, Barcelona and other places popular with tourists blame Airbnb for aggravating housing shortages by pushing out lower-income residents.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.