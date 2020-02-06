EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon's govt to take 'painful steps' in financial rescue plan - final policy statement

Lebanon's government approved a financial rescue plan that calls for cutting interest rates, restructuring the banking sector and taking some "painful steps" while trying not to harm those with limited income, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

The cabinet agreed the final policy statement on Thursday, with minor changes made to a draft obtained by Reuters on Sunday, and will present it to parliament next week for a vote of confidence.

