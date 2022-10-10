US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator

Timour Azhari Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

Lebanon has received a final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon's requirements and could imminently lead to a "historic deal," Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said minutes after receiving the final draft.

He was referring to U.S. mediator Hochstein, who has engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy between the two states, which are technically at war, to try to secure a deal on their shared maritime boundary.

