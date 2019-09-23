EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon begins steps to issue $2 bln Eurobond in October -finance minister

BEIRUT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon has begun preparing to issue a Eurobond of around $2 billion in October to meet state financing needs, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters on Monday.

"The Finance Ministry has started the preparatory steps for the issuance of Eurobonds of around $2 billion in the coming month," Khalil said. "The interest rates are linked to the market."

