EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon begins steps to issue $2 bln Eurobond in October -finance minister

Contributor
Laila Bassam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon has begun preparing to issue a Eurobond of around $2 billion in October to meet state financing needs, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters on Monday.

BEIRUT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon has begun preparing to issue a Eurobond of around $2 billion in October to meet state financing needs, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters on Monday.

"The Finance Ministry has started the preparatory steps for the issuance of Eurobonds of around $2 billion in the coming month," Khalil said. "The interest rates are linked to the market."

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((thomas.perry@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: thomas.perry.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More