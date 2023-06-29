News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Latam unicorn Merama cuts nearly 10% of staff amid 'strategy' refocus

June 29, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

By Isabel Woodford

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Latin American e-commerce unicorn Merama cut nearly 10% of its staff this week, its CEO told Reuters on Thursday, describing the move as part of a shift in focus as it enters a new growth phase rather than "a cost saving exercise."

The company, which has raised $345 million in funding from the likes of SoftBank Group 9984.T and was last valued at $1.2 billion, has headquarters in Mexico and Brazil. It aggregates fast-growing online brands to centrally manage areas like marketing and supply chain management.

CEO Sujay Tyle said the total number laid off was around 8-9%, with the company's headcount remaining over 400 employees.

He added that those affected were concentrated in projects that were no longer a priority, with plans to refocus on brands generating over $15 million in revenue.

"It was a difficult day," Tyle said of the layoffs, adding there were no plans for another series of job cuts.

Tyle added that the company had a "quite healthy runway" and was now cash flow positive.

It comes as Latin American startups in May saw an 82% year-on-year drop in venture funding, according to data group Sling Hub, as high interest rates and fears of a recession shook up global markets and rocked tech valuations.

Countless startups across the region have had to downsize amid a funding squeeze, with the likes of Provu, the Brazilian BNPL-adjacent fintech, and Addi, a Colombian fintech unicorn, announcing substantial layoffs in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; editing by Diane Craft)

Reuters
