EXCLUSIVE-Land & Buildings proposes to acquire warehouse owner LXP for $4.5 bln-sources

BOSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Land & Buildings Investment Management has informed LXP Industrial Trust LXP.N that it is interested in acquiring the U.S. warehouse-focused real estate investment trust for $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Land & Buildings, which is run by real estate investor Jonathan Litt, suggested in a letter to LXP's chief executive and chairman Wilson Eglin on Friday that it could pay $16 per share in cash for the company, the sources said. LXP shares ended trading on Friday at $14.41.

The acquisition would be worth about $6 billion when LXP's $1.5 billion debt pile is taken into account. Land & Buildings, which disclosed in a regulatory filing last year that its assets under management are below $1 billion, did not identify any financing sources for its bid in the letter on Friday. It said in the letter that financial institutions and other capital providers it spoke to were "highly confident" of their ability to provide the necessary funds, according to the sources.

Land & Buildings added that any deal with LXP would not hinge on a financing contingency, and that it was prepared to enter into a confidentiality agreement and start due diligence right away, the sources added. The hedge fund said its offer price could go up if its due diligence unearthed more value, according to the sources.

LXP plans to review Land & Buildings' letter with its advisers before deciding on its next steps, according to the sources.

Land & Buildings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Litt, who nominated himself and another candidate to LXP's board in December, has criticized the company for a decline in earnings over Eglin's 18-year tenure, arguing that some of its peers in the industrial sector have delivered stronger returns.

LXP has responded that the company was for years in the midst of a transformation into an industrial real estate investment trust, and that since 2018 it has significantly outperformed single-tenant peers.

LXP's stock price has climbed 38% during the last 52 weeks, compared to an 18% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

While some other activist investors, such as billionaire Carl Icahn and hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, have a track record of successfully acquiring companies, Land & Buildings' acquisition interest in LXP represents its foray into the world of leveraged buyouts.

Elliott and private equity firm Vista Equity Partners are close to a deal to acquire data analytics software firm Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O for about $13 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

