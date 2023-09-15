News & Insights

US Markets
ARM

EXCLUSIVE-Klaviyo leans towards raising IPO price range amid market euphoria-sources

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

September 15, 2023 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Echo Wang and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Marketing automation firm Klaviyo Inc is in advanced discussions to raise the indicative price range of its initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Friday, as strong investor demand emboldens stock market hopefuls.

Klaviyo, which is seeking an $8 billion fully diluted valuation at the midpoint of its $25-$27 range, is in talks with its IPO underwriters about raising that range, the sources said. A final decision on the matter is expected over the weekend, the sources added.

The IPO, which is scheduled to price on Tuesday, is nearly 20 times oversubscribed because of the investor demand, according to the sources.

The sources cautioned that the deliberations were ongoing and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Klaviyo declined to comment.

Klaviyo is the latest company to seek to raise its IPO price range. Grocery delivery app Instacart, which is also going public next week, raised its IPO price range on Friday to target a fully-diluted valuation of up to $10 billion.

A rally in the shares of Arm Holdings Plc ARM.O this week has lifted market spirits. The chip designer floated on Nasdaq on Thursday at a $54.5 billion valuation and is now worth $65 billion, on a fully diluted basis.

Grocery delivery app Instacart, which is also going public next week, raised its IPO price range on Friday to seek a fully-diluted valuation of up to $10 billion.

Klaviyo has already lined up major asset managers as investors in its IPO. BlackRock Inc BLK.N and AllianceBernstein LP have indicated an interest in buying up to $100 million worth of shares each, according to a regulatory filing.

Klaviyo, founded in 2012 by software engineers Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

Klaviyo counts over 100,000 businesses in more than 80 countries as customers.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Anirban Sen in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARM
BLK
KVYO
C
GS
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.