EXCLUSIVE-Key U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes

David Shepardson Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.

The measure seeks to eliminate the ability of aircraft makers like Boeing Co. BA.N to unduly influence the certification process and marks the most significant step toward reforms following the crashes, which sparked calls to change how the FAA approves new airplanes.

The draft, which was completed this week and reviewed by Reuters, is authored by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and the top Democrat on the panel, Senator Maria Cantwell.

The FAA, Wicker's office and Boeing declined to comment on the draft bill.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

