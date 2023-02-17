ROSN

EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Druzhba to Germany in March - sources

February 17, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will supply 100,000 tonnes of oil via Russia's Druzhba pipeline to Germany in March for the PCK Schwedt refinery after it agreed commercial and legal terms with all parties involved, two sources familiar with the talks said.

Kazakhstan's Kazmunaigaz (KMG) oil company will supply the volume via the pipeline system of Russia's Transneft to the refinery, the sources said.

The volume will mostly be from KMG's share in the Karaсhaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO), the sources said.

