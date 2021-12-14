EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan tells unvaccinated Manhattan staff to work from home

By Aaron Saldanha and Matt Scuffham

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Wednesday instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home but relaxed mask requirements for vaccinated staff in its Manhattan offices, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

"We continue to agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe — especially as we face the winter months and a new variant — so please consider getting vaccinated if you aren't already, and getting your booster if you are," the memo said.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha and Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.