EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan tells unvaccinated Manhattan staff to work from home

Contributors
Aaron Saldanha Reuters
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home but relaxed mask requirements for vaccinated staff in its Manhattan offices, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Wednesday instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home but relaxed mask requirements for vaccinated staff in its Manhattan offices, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

"We continue to agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe — especially as we face the winter months and a new variant — so please consider getting vaccinated if you aren't already, and getting your booster if you are," the memo said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

