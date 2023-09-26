EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan shuffles bosses as Rivas to retire as head of North American investment banking -memo

By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N reorganized the leadership in its investment bank, promoting a new head in North America to succeed Fernando Rivas, who plans to retire, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Rivas, who previously ran the financial institutions group, was one of JPMorgan's lead negotiators in its purchase of failed First Republic Bank in May. He will be replaced by Jay Horine, who is currently the global industry co-head for energy, power and renewables, metals and mining (EPRM), according to the memo.

Horine will also continue to be the global industry co-head of EPRM.

The bank also appointed several global heads for industry groups reporting to Jim Casey and Vis Raghavan, who jointly lead global investment banking, effective immediately.

JPMorgan also formed a new digital banking group run by Samik Chandarana that will draw on technology platforms, data science and artificial intelligence to serve clients, the memo said.

Chandarana was previously chief data and analytics officer for the corporate and investment bank.

Here is a list of global investment banking industry coverage heads who have been elevated to global roles as part of the organizational change:

INDUSTRY

EXECUTIVE

Healthcare

Michael Gaito

Technology

Madhu Namburi

Media & Communications

Fred Turpin

Real Estate and Infrastructure

Guillermo Baygual and Tom Grier

Diversified Industries

Charlie Bouckaert, Mark Marengo and Alberto Piana

Energy, Power, Renewables,Metals & Mining

Jay Horine and James Janoskey

Consumer & Retail

Guillermo Baygual

Business Services

Dana Weinstein

Strategic Investors Group

Ina De, Klaus Hessberger and Avery Whidden

Financial Institutions

Jared Kaye, Laurent Nevi and John Purcell

Regional Investment Banking

John Richert

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen, David Gregorio and Mark Porter)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 240 2975;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.