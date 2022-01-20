US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan bonus pool for investment bankers up 30-40%

Jan 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, the largest U.S. bank, will increase its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 30% to 40%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.

The move comes after JPMorgan top boss Jamie Dimon said Friday the bank would pay to retain top-flight talent.

