EXCLUSIVE-Japan's GPIF to allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds, sources say

Contributors
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Takaya Yamaguchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, will allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds by widening permissible range of deviation from the allocation target, two sources familiar with the matter said.

By Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, will allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds by widening permissible range of deviation from the allocation target, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The GPIF will raise its foreign bond allocation target to 25% from 15% in its new portfolio which the fund is due to disclose later this month, Reuters previously reported.

The range of deviation in foreign bonds will be extended to 6% from the current 4%, said the government sources, who declined to be identified because the plan has not been made public. That will boost the upper limit of investment in foreign bonds to 31% from 19%.

A spokeswoman for GPIF, which managed 169 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) as of end-December, declined to comment.

While raising the foreign bonds allocation target, the fund will cut its domestic bond allocation target to 25% from 35%, the sources said.

The changes will mean that without deviations, the fund's portfolio will be evenly split at 25% each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

In the current portfolio, the allocation targets are 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks, 35% for domestic bonds, and 15% for foreign bonds.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters