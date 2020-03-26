EXCLUSIVE-Japan's GPIF to allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds, sources say

By Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, will allow investing up to 31% in foreign bonds by widening permissible range of deviation from the allocation target, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The GPIF will raise its foreign bond allocation target to 25% from 15% in its new portfolio which the fund is due to disclose later this month, Reuters previously reported.

The range of deviation in foreign bonds will be extended to 6% from the current 4%, said the government sources, who declined to be identified because the plan has not been made public. That will boost the upper limit of investment in foreign bonds to 31% from 19%.

A spokeswoman for GPIF, which managed 169 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) as of end-December, declined to comment.

While raising the foreign bonds allocation target, the fund will cut its domestic bond allocation target to 25% from 35%, the sources said.

The changes will mean that without deviations, the fund's portfolio will be evenly split at 25% each across domestic and foreign stocks and domestic and foreign bonds.

In the current portfolio, the allocation targets are 25% each for domestic and foreign stocks, 35% for domestic bonds, and 15% for foreign bonds.

