EXCLUSIVE-Japan to boost special financing for coronavirus firms to $16 bln, document shows

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan will boost its special financing for small and mid-size firms hit by the coronavirus to 1.6 trillion yen ($15.6 billion), according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The financing, which the government is due to announce on Tuesday, marks a sharp increase from the roughly 500 billion yen previously announced.

The government will use public financial institutions including the Japan Finance Corporation JFC.UL and the Development Bank of Japan DBJPN.UL to provide the funding, according to the document.

($1 = 102.4500 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.