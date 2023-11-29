News & Insights

US Markets
AMAT

EXCLUSIVE-Japan robot maker Yaskawa eyes $200 mln US investment

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 29, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka for Reuters ->

By Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese robot maker Yaskawa Electric 6506.T is considering investing around $200 million in the United States, its president said, with an eye to making its industrial robots there for the first time.

The investment would follow other manufacturers from allied nations moving to build capacity in the U.S. as Washington tries to boost high-end manufacturing and strengthen its control over supply chains amid trade tension with China.

While Japanese rival Fanuc 6954.T is a leading maker of factory robots for the automotive industry in the U.S., Yaskawa hopes to ride a wave of automation in other sectors.

Manufacturing locally "gives our customers a sense of security and reliability," President Masahiro Ogawa said in an interview.

The more than 100-year-old company has previously said it is looking to invest more in the U.S. The potential scope of the expansion is reported here for the first time.

Yaskawa is the world's top maker of servo motors, a type of high-precision motor that is widely used in chipmaking tools.

The company, which already makes components in Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio, is considering expanding U.S. production to modules which incorporate its motors, Ogawa said.

The U.S. views securing access to cutting-edge semiconductors as a priority, with its leading chip equipment makers including Applied Materials AMAT.O and Lam Research LRCX.O.

Foreign manufacturers building out capacity in the U.S. include automaker Toyota Motor7203.T and chipmakers TSMC2330.TW and Samsung Electronics005930.KS.

Yaskawa, whose shares have risen by about a third year-to-date giving it a market capitalisation of around $10 billion, is looking at possible subsidies to fund some of the cost of the expansion, Ogawa said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
LRCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.