EXCLUSIVE-Italy's MFE to seek clearance for higher ProSieben stake-sources

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEB.MI is preparing to seek regulatory clearance to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE in a fresh sign of its commitment to the German rival, two sources close to the matter said.

With a 23.9% stake, of which 2.29% held through financial instruments, MFE is the single largest shareholder in ProsiebenSat.1, an investment which has met with a lukewarm response from the Munich-based TV group.

MFE's board earlier this week gave its backing to filing documents with competition regulators to get the authorisations needed to raise its stake above 25%, the two sources said.

The potential stakebuilding, which has not been decided yet, would not trigger a mandatory buyout offer, the two sources said speaking on conditions of anonymity given that deliberations are not public. Both MFE and ProSieben declined to comment.

