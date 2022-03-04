EXCLUSIVE-Italy's MFE to seek clearance for higher ProSieben stake-sources

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) is preparing to seek regulatory clearance to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in a fresh sign of its commitment to the German rival, two sources close to the matter said.

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEB.MI is preparing to seek regulatory clearance to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE in a fresh sign of its commitment to the German rival, two sources close to the matter said.

With a 23.9% stake, of which 2.29% held through financial instruments, MFE is the single largest shareholder in ProsiebenSat.1, an investment which has met with a lukewarm response from the Munich-based TV group.

MFE's board earlier this week gave its backing to filing documents with competition regulators to get the authorisations needed to raise its stake above 25%, the two sources said.

The potential stakebuilding, which has not been decided yet, would not trigger a mandatory buyout offer, the two sources said speaking on conditions of anonymity given that deliberations are not public. Both MFE and ProSieben declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer; editing by Valentina Za)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More