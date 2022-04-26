EXCLUSIVE-Italy's Enel in talks to sell Brazil power distributor Celg-D -sources

By Tatiana Bautzer and Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel SpA ENEI.MI is in talks to sell its Brazilian power distributor company Celg-D in a deal that may total more than $2 billion, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Celg-D, which distributes power to 3.27 million customers in Brazil's center-west state of Goias, is valued at around 10 billion reais ($2.14 billion) including debt and has an equity value of around 5 billion reais, the sources told Reuters.

Firms interested in buying Celg-D include Brazilian rivals CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA, controlled by State Grid Corporation of China, Neoenergia NEOE3.SA, controlled by Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC and EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA, in which Portugal's EDP EDP.LS is the largest shareholder.

Brazilian rivals Energisa ENGI11.SA and Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA are also looking, the sources added.

Enel and Energisa declined to comment, while EDP Energias do Brasil and Equatorial did not respond to requests for comment.

CPFL said it is constantly analyzing opportunities in the power sector, while Neoenergia said it is not interested.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's investment banking unit is advising Enel whose shares rose 1.9% on Monday after the Reuters report of the sale process was published.

Enel paid 2.1 billion reais to buy Celg-D from Brazil's Goias state and federal power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, known as Eletrobras ELET6.SA in a privatization in 2016. In 2020, Goias Governor Ronaldo Caiado criticized Enel for the quality of Celg-D's service.

Celg-D is among the worst Brazilian power distributors in quality of service, rankings published by Brazilian power regulator Aneel show. Last year, it was the third worst of 29.

Enel owns power distributors in Brazils Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceara and Goias states, with 18 million customers.

EDP Brasil could achieve significant synergies if it acquired Celg-D after last year buying transmission company Celg-T for 2 billion reais in a privatization auction.

CEO João Marques da Cruz told investors last week that EDP Brasil would consider bids for power distributors on sale.

($1 = 4.6690 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Leticia Fucuchima in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.