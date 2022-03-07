EXCLUSIVE- Italy moves to cut Rai Way stake, triggering towers M&A -sources

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, March 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi has approved a decree allowing Italy's state broadcaster RAI to cut its holding in towers unit Rai Way RWAY.MI below 51%, three government officials said, in a move expected to trigger sector consolidation.

The decree could pave the way for merger talks between Rai Way and EI Towers, the officials said, a long-mooted tie-up that would create a group worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the television and radio mast sector.

Rome is reversing a provision made in 2014, when Italy ruled that at least 51% of Rai Way should remain in public ownership due to the strategic importance of its infrastructure.

The decree needs approval from Italy's audit court before it can enter into force, the sources told Reuters.

EI Towers launched a takeover bid for Rai Way in 2015, but this was thwarted by the centre-left coalition government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

At that time, former conservative Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family controlled EI Towers through broadcaster Mediaset and Renzi did not want to see the media magnate take control of Rai Way's assets.

RAI holds 65% of Rai Way, while EI Towers is now 60% controlled by fund F2i and 40% owned by MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI, which is Mediaset's new name.

The book value of MFE's 40% stake in unlisted EI Towers is around 437 million euros, based on MFE's 2020 financial statements, implying an overall valuation of EI Towers at more than 1 billion euros.

Listed in 2014, Rai Way has a market capitalisation of approximately 1.3 billion euros.

Governance agreements between RAI and the shareholders of Rai Way's prospective merger partner will ensure Italian strategic interests in any deal, one of the sources said.

Draghi's office, RAI and F2i declined to comment. Rai Way, EI Towers and MFE were not immediately available for comment.

RAI has traditionally been subject to political influence and the potential merger of its towers arm with a private player is opposed by some ruling politicians.

Michele Anzaldi, a lawmaker from the centrist Italia Viva party led by Renzi, told Reuters he would ask the government to clarify its plans for Rai Way.

"There is no dogma, but we need to be able to understand the industrial rationale of any deal," Anzaldi said.

