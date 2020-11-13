EXCLUSIVE-Italy invites pitches for advice on privatising Monte dei Paschi - sources
By Pamela Barbaglia and Valentina Za
LONDON/MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury asked financial and legal advisers on Friday to pitch for a role in the privatization plan for Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI as it aims to secure a merger deal for the ailing lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Investment banks and law firms will have until Nov. 17 to submit their proposals and a decision is expected within a week, the two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.
Rome owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi after a 2017 bailout.
A spokesman for the Treasury declined to comment while Monte dei Paschi wasn't immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Valentina Za in Milan; additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome)
((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.