EXCLUSIVE-Italy invites pitches for advice on privatising Monte dei Paschi - sources

Italy's Treasury asked financial and legal advisers on Friday to pitch for a role in the privatization plan for Monte dei Paschi as it aims to secure a merger deal for the ailing lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

LONDON/MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury asked financial and legal advisers on Friday to pitch for a role in the privatization plan for Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI as it aims to secure a merger deal for the ailing lender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investment banks and law firms will have until Nov. 17 to submit their proposals and a decision is expected within a week, the two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Rome owns 68% of Monte dei Paschi after a 2017 bailout.

A spokesman for the Treasury declined to comment while Monte dei Paschi wasn't immediately available for comment.

