EXCLUSIVE-Italy court annuls watchdog ruling capping Vivendi's stake in Mediaset - document

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has annulled a watchdog ruling capping the stake of French media giant Vivendi VIV.PA in TV broadcaster Mediaset, according to a court document seen on Wednesday.

