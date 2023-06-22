EXCLUSIVE-Italian prosecutors investigate Cinven-owned Eurovita

By Emilio Parodi and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Milan have opened an investigation into Eurovita, a small life insurer that has been placed under special administration by Italian authorities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Italy is trying to orchestrate an industry rescue for Eurovita, which is owned by British private equity fund Cinven.

The sources said no crime had been identified so far, although the investigation by the department of Milan prosecutors' office in charge of financial crime could later lead to allegations against individuals.

Both Italy's insurance regulator IVASS and Cinven declined to comment. Eurovita had no immediate comment.

The sources could not be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

A third person with knowledge of the matter said that the investigation had been opened following input from IVASS.

Eurovita at the end of January became the first Italian insurer to be placed under temporary administration by supervisors who appointed special commissioner Alessandro Santoliquido to oversee the company.

In common with other life insurers who invested people's money into government bonds, Eurovita's capital buffers have been eroded by the falling value of those bonds as interest rates rose.

Adding to the problem, the higher rates prompted savers to redeem their policies to reinvest the money.

News of IVASS' temporary administration decision hastened redemptions, obligating IVASS to freeze any further requests.

The halt remains in place as Santoliquido works on a solution to shield policyholders from potential losses.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za

