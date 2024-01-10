News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE- Iraq seeks quick exit of US forces but no deadline set, PM says

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

January 10, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

      US military's actions in Iraq are destabilising, premier
says
    

      To stop regional escalation, Gaza war must end - Sudani
    

      Iraq factions' attacks on US forces draw US retaliation
    

      Iraq does not see US as an enemy, Iraqi leader says
    

      But anti-IS coalition no longer needed, Sudani says
    

  
    By Timour Azhari
       BAGHDAD, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq wants a quick and
orderly negotiated exit of U.S-led military forces from its soil
but has not set a deadline, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
al-Sudani said, describing their presence as destabilising amid
regional spillover from the Gaza war.
    Longstanding calls by mostly Shi'ite Muslim factions, many
close to Iran, for the U.S-led coalition's departure have gained
steam after a series of U.S. strikes on Iran-linked militant
groups that are also part of Iraq's formal security forces.
    Those strikes, which came in response to dozens of drone and
missile attacks on U.S. forces since Israel launched its Gaza
campaign, have raised fears that Iraq could once again become a
theatre for regional conflict. 
    "There is a need to reorganise this relationship so that it
is not a target or justification for any party, internal or
foreign, to tamper with stability in Iraq and the region,"
Sudani told Reuters in an interview in Baghdad on Tuesday.
    Giving the first details of his thinking about the future of
the coalition since his Jan. 5 announcement that Iraq would
begin the process of closing it down, Sudani said the exit
should be negotiated under "a process of understanding and
dialogue". 
     "Let's agree on a time frame (for the coalition's exit)
that is, honestly, quick, so that they don't remain long and the
attacks keep happening," he said, noting that only an end to
Israel's war on Gaza would stop the risk of regional escalation.
    "This (end of the Gaza war) is the only solution. Otherwise,
we will see more expansion of the arena of conflict in a
sensitive region for the world that holds much of its energy
supply," Sudani said. 
    A U.S. withdrawal would likely increase concern in
Washington about the influence of arch foe Iran over Iraq's
ruling elite. Iran-backed Shi'ite groups gained strength in Iraq
after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
    The Pentagon on Monday said it had no plans to withdraw U.S.
troops, which are in Iraq at the invitation of its government. 
    Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, has been among the
fiercest critics of Israel's Gaza campaign, describing the mass
killing and displacement of Palestinian civilians as a textbook
case of genocide, claims Israel vehemently denies. 
    But Iraq's government has repeatedly also said the attacks
by armed groups on foreign forces and diplomatic missions in
Iraq were illegal and went against the country's interests, and
says it has arrested some perpetrators and prevented attacks. 
    At the same time, Baghdad has condemned U.S. strikes on
bases used by the groups, as well as a recent strike against a
senior militia commander in the heart of Baghdad, as grave
violations of sovereignty. 
    Critics say the armed groups, including Kataeb Hezbollah and
Haraket Hezbollah al-Nujaba, use their status as members of the
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state security force that
began as a grouping of militias in 2014, as a cover.
    When striking at U.S. forces, they operate outside the chain
of command under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq;
when the U.S. retaliates, they mourn their losses as members of
the PMF and reap the rewards of rising anti-U.S. sentiment. 
    U.S.-led forces invaded Iraq and toppled former leader
Saddam Hussein in 2003, withdrawing in 2011 but then returning
in 2014 to fight Islamic State as part of an international
coalition. The U.S. currently has some 2,500 troops in Iraq.
    With Islamic State territorially defeated in 2017 and on the
demise ever since, Sudani said the coalition's raison d'etre had
long-since ended. 

    YEARS IN THE MAKING
    But calls for the coalition's withdrawal have been around
for years and, so far, little has changed. Iraq's parliament in
2020 voted for its departure days after the U.S. assassinated
top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militant
commander in a strike outside Baghdad airport. 
    The next year, the U.S. announced the end of its combat
mission in Iraq and a shift to advising and assisting Iraqi
security forces, a move that changed little on the ground.
    The Gaza war has put the issue back in centre stage, with
many Iraqi groups that brought Sudani's government to power and
are close to Tehran calling for the final exit of all foreign
forces, a move long sought by Iran and its regional allies.
    The chief of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah, said in a speech on Friday that U.S. strikes in Iraq
should pave the way for the final withdrawal of U.S. forces from
Iraq, which would also make their presence in northeastern Syria
untenable. 
    Sudani said he was seeking the coalition's exit because Iraq
could now defend itself from terrorism and should exert full
sovereignty over its territory - thereby avoiding giving anyone
an excuse to draw Iraq into regional conflict. 
    "Ending its presence will prevent more tensions and the
entanglement of internal and regional security issues," Sudani
said. 
    He said Iraq was open to establishing bilateral relations
and engaging in security cooperation with coalition nations,
including the U.S. This could including training and advising
Iraqi security forces as well as weapons purchases. 
    The U.S. "is not an enemy to us and we are not at war with
it, but if these tensions continue it will definitely impact and
create a gap in this relationship," he said. 

 (Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by William Maclean)
 ((timour.azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137
/ +9647901917023;))

Keywords: IRAQ POLITICS/SUDANI SECURITY (EXCLUSIVE, PIX, TV)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

