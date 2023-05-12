News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts at June meeting

By Aref Mohammed

BASRA, Iraq, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting in June, its oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said, in the first indication from an OPEC minister about a potential decision as oil prices slide.

"At the next meeting, which will be held on the 3rd and 4th (of June), there will be no additional reduction, and as for Iraq, we cannot reduce further," Abdel-Ghani said in an interview, his first to foreign media since taking office last year.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut production in late 2022 to support the market as the economic outlook worsened, hitting prices.

Then in a surprise move in early April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day.

The announcement helped push oil prices sharply higher, but those gains have since been erased as fears of a global economic slowdown took hold.

OPEC+ members are set to meet in Vienna on June 4 to decide on their next course of action.

"The second cut was voluntary and it has helped us a lot in the stability of the market and boosting prices," Abdel-Ghani said.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Louise Heavens and Maha El Dahan;)

