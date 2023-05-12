News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts at June meeting

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

May 12, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Aref Mohammed for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts to oil output at its next meeting in June, its oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said, adding Iraq could not make more cuts to its production.

"The next meeting, which will be held on the 3rd and 4th (of June), there will be no additional reduction, and as for Iraq, we cannot reduce further," Abdel-Ghani said in an interview.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Timour.Azhari@thomsonreuters.com @timourazhari; +96170191137;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.