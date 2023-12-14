EXCLUSIVE-Insight, Clearlake close in on $5 bln deal for business software firm Alteryx-sources

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A private equity consortium led by Insight Partners and Clearlake Capital Group is in advanced talks to acquire data analytics software company Alteryx Inc AYX.N for around $5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal would come as fierce competition from big rivals such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Oracle Corp ORCL.N, as well as setbacks in winning new business, have suppressed Alteryx's valuation and made it an acquisition target.

Insight and Clearlake are in discussions to pay more than $50 per share in cash for Alteryx, the sources said, cautioning that the negotiations have not been completed. Symphony Technology Group (STG), another private equity firm, has also been vying for Alteryx and could still try to clinch a deal, one of the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Alteryx, Insight, Clearlake and STG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Milanna Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

