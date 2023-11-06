EXCLUSIVE-Indonesian president set to meet Biden as soon as Monday

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Stanley Widianto

WASHINGTON/JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is expected to meet U.S. President Joe Biden as soon as this coming Monday at the White House, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Southeast Asian country's foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday that a meeting between the two leaders would take place "this month."

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco from Nov. 15-17.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jokowi, leader of the world's largest secular Muslim-majority country, said Indonesia's support for Palestine would "never waver."

Indonesia has joined a chorus of international condemnation of Israel's invasion of Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and has called for an immediate ceasefire.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Chizu Nomiyama)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.