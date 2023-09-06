News & Insights

US Markets
PEP

EXCLUSIVE-India's Tata seeks control of Haldiram's, snack maker wants $10 bln valuation -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 06, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

By M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tata Group's consumer unit is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought, two people briefed on the matter said.

If successfully concluded, a deal would see the Indian conglomerate directly compete with Pepsi PEP.O and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail.

Haldiram's, a household name in India, is also talking with private equity firms including Bain Capital about the sale of a 10% stake, they said.

Tata Consumer Products TACN.NS, which owns UK tea company Tetley and has a partnership with Starbucks SBUX.O in India, is negotiating the stake purchase, the sources said.

A third person with direct knowledge of the talks said Tata wanted to buy more than 51% but has told Haldiram's that its "ask is very high."

The potential acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for Tata, the person said, adding: "Tata (Consumer) is seen as a tea company. Haldiram's is huge in the consumer space and has a wide market share."

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Tata Consumer Products said it "does not comment on market speculation". Haldiram's Chief Executive Krishan Kumar Chutani and Bain declined to comment.

Family-run Haldiram's traces its origins back to a tiny shop founded in 1937 and is well-known for its crispy "bhujia" snack sold for as little as 10 rupees across mom-and-pop stores.

It has almost 13% share of India's $6.2 billion savoury snack market, according to Euromonitor International. Pepsi, famous for its Lay's chips, also has around 13%.

Haldiram's snacks are also sold in overseas markets like Singapore and the United States. The company has around 150 restaurants selling local food, sweets and western cuisine.

(Reporting by M. Sriram and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Sriram.Mani@thomsonreuters.com;; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @followthemani))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP
SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.