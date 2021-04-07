EXCLUSIVE-India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 mln doses of COVID-19 shot, says exec

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU, April 7 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd SHME.NS has the production capacity to make 100-200 million doses of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company's shares jumped as much as 9.2% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news.

