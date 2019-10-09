EXCLUSIVE-India's Reliance to resume Venezuela oil loadings after 4-month pause -documents, sources

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Reliance Industries RELI.NS is scheduled to resume loading Venezuelan oil in October after a four-month pause, according to sources and internal documents from PDVSA seen by Reuters, a move that could help the state-run Venezuelan firm drain its high oil inventories.

A spokesperson for Reliance said on Wednesday it has been supplying Venezuela with permitted fuels, including diesel, under U.S. sanctions and so it "is able to recommence crude sourcing."

"These are actions compliant to U.S. sanctions as crude sourcing against supply of permitted products is allowed," the spokesperson said in a email to Reuters.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Mexico City, and Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee in New Delhi. Additional reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo, Venezuela Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bernadette Baum)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 5282 7159; Reuters Messaging: marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.