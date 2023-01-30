EXCLUSIVE-India's LIC says it will talk to Adani over short seller allegation

By Nikunj Ohri

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) LIFI.NS on Monday said it will talk to management of Adani Group within days after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

"Presently there is a situation that’s emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

