EXCLUSIVE-India's LIC says it will talk to Adani over short seller allegation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2023 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

By Nikunj Ohri

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) LIFI.NS on Monday said it will talk to management of Adani Group within days after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of high debt levels and the use of tax havens.

"Presently there is a situation that’s emerging and we are not sure what is the factual position ... Since we are a large investor we have the right to ask relevant questions and we will definitely engage with them," LIC Managing Director Raj Kumar told Reuters.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri Editing by David Goodman )

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.