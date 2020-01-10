EXCLUSIVE-Indian gov't to seek cenbank dividend boost as revenue drops

By Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's government plans to push the central bank for a fiscal lifeline in the form of another interim dividend, as it struggles to meet its expenditure commitments amid a steep revenue shortfall, three sources directly aware of the matter said.

The fresh call comes just months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved a 1.76 trillion rupees ($24.8 billion) dividend payment to the federal government, including 1.48 trillion rupees for the current fiscal year.

The RBI largely earns profits through its trading of currencies and government bonds. Part of these earnings are set aside by the RBI for its operational and contingency needs while the rest is transferred to the government in the form of dividend.

It earned a surplus of 1.23 trillion rupees in its last financial year, which was substantially higher than previous years.

One of the officials said the government wants the RBI to consider its demand for an interim dividend given this financial year has been an "exceptional year," with economic growth projected to fall to an 11-year low of 5%. The current fiscal year runs to March 31.

"We do not want to make an RBI interim dividend a regular thing, but this year can be treated as extraordinary," said the source, adding the government is likely to push for a payout of between 350 billion and 450 billion rupees ($4.9 to$6.3 billion)

If agreed, it would mark the third straight year in which the RBI has agreed to give the government an interim dividend.

Spokesmen for the finance ministry and RBI both declined to comment on the matter.

(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha and Toby Chopra)

