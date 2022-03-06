Energy

EXCLUSIVE-Indian diplomats approaching U.S. over ONGC Videsh taking Venezuelan oil -CEO

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

The chief executive of ONGC Videsh, India's second-largest oil and gas company, on Sunday confirmed talks between India and the U.S. State Department are underway to allow the company to settle past debts by trading Venezuelan oil cargoes.

Adds details, CEO comment, background

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of ONGC Videsh, India's second-largest oil and gas company, on Sunday confirmed talks between India and the U.S. State Department are underway to allow the company to settle past debts by trading Venezuelan oil cargoes.

CEO A.K Gupta told Reuters in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference that "it's only logical" for an agreement because the proposal would not provide payment to U.S. sanctioned Venezuela's government.

Oil cargoes were assigned by Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to ONGC Videsh and France's Maurel & Prom, a partner in another Venezuelan joint venture, for debt payment, Reuters reported earlier this month. Any transfer would require U.S. approval.

Talks on the proposed oil-for-debt exchange are being handled by the U.S. Department of State and India's U.S. embassy, CEO Gupta said. ONGC Videsh, the international arm of ONGC, is owed some $420 million from its Venezuelan joint ventures that was incurred prior to U.S. sanctions.

"It is logical from the companies' viewpoint since it's not tantamount to any investments" in Venezuela, said Gupta. The United States has sought to prevent cash flowing to the Venezuelan government with its sanctions.

The requests by ONGC and Maurel & Prom are under consideration, a person in Washington familiar with the authorization said earlier, but no decision has been made and there is no timetable for doing so.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Oil

Latest Energy Videos

What's Behind The Russian Aggression In Ukraine, The West’s Response And The Weaponization Of Energy

Mar 04, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular