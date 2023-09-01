EXCLUSIVE-Indian billionaire Ambani's Reliance Retail in talks to raise $2.5 bln -sources

By Aditya Kalra, Scott Murdoch and M. Sriram

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures is in advanced talks with global investors to raise around $2.5 billion by the end of September, ahead of a potential stock market listing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Three sources said the target fund raise of $2.5 billion is part of a combined $3.5 billion target the firm has set for itself, a part of which - $1 billion - came from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and was announced last month.

In an emailed statement, Reliance said "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours.", but added "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis."

Morgan Stanley is advising Reliance on the process, said two sources with direct knowledge. Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2020, Reliance Retail raised $5.71 billion by selling a 10.09% stake to investors including KKR, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, General Atlantic and the United Arab Emirates' Mubadala.

Ambani said this week its 2020 fund raise valued the business at around $52 billion, and "in less than three years, the valuation of retail has almost doubled."

A fourth source with direct knowledge said two Reliance fund raise announcements were likely within two weeks, and valuation of the company would be around the same at which QIA invested -around $100 billion. That implies a potential $2.5 billion investment will be equivalent to a 2.5% stake in the company.

Ambani said in 2019 that the group planned to list the retail business in five years.

Since last year, Reliance has been expanding its consumer business by acquiring dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building a consumer business generating annual sales of $6 billion within five years to challenge foreign giants like Unilever ULVR.L.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Scott Murdoch in Sydney, and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Susan Fenton)

