EXCLUSIVE-Indian billionaire Ambani's Reliance Retail in talks to raise $2.5 bln by end Sept-sources

By Aditya Kalra, Scott Murdoch and M. Sriram

NEW DELHI/SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures is in advanced talks with global investors to raise around $2.5 billion by the end September, ahead of a potential stock market listing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Three sources said the target fund raise of $2.5 billion is part of a combined $3.5 billion target the firm has set for itself, a part of which - $1 billion - came from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and was announced last month.

In an emailed statement, Reliance said "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours.", but added "Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Scott Murdoch in Sydney, and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Susan Fenton)

