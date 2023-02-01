EXCLUSIVE-India market regulator examines Adani share rout, source says

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator SEBI is examining a rout in shares of Adani Group companies and also looking into any possible irregularities in the recent share sale by its flagship company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spokespeople for Adani Group and SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay Editing by David Goodman )

