EXCLUSIVE-India market regulator examines Adani share rout, source says

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

February 01, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Jayshree P Upadhyay for Reuters ->

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator SEBI is examining a rout in shares of Adani Group companies and also looking into any possible irregularities in the recent share sale by its flagship company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spokespeople for Adani Group and SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay Editing by David Goodman )

