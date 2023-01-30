EXCLUSIVE-India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at 6-6.8% - source

By Aftab Ahmed

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source.

The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named since the matter is confidential.

Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((aftab.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9910933884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.