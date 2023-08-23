News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-India cenbank asks some banks to not take fresh NDF arbitrage bets - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 23, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Nimesh Vora and Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked some banks to stop taking fresh arbitrage positions in the non-deliverable forwards market, four bankers told Reuters.

"The RBI has told us not to take new outright arbitrage positions," a senior trader at a private sector bank said.

"Swap arbitrage positions are still allowed."

The central bank has verbally communicated the directions and there has been no written communication, two bankers said.

While the RBI spoke to these two banks directly, two other bankers said they were aware of such a development.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora and Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.