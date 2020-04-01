EXCLUSIVE-In-flight entertainment company Global Eagle explores debt restructuring -sources

By Mike Spector and Jessica DiNapoli

April 1 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc ENT.O, a provider of in-flight wireless internet and live television, is exploring debt restructuring options as air travel suffers an unprecedented collapse, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Global Eagle's woes illustrate how the crisis gripping the airline industry as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is spreading to some industry suppliers. Airlines are rushing to seek U.S. government aid as they ground flights in response to a massive drop in passengers.

Global Eagle, which carries roughly $1 billion in total liabilities, has hired investment bankers and lawyers who specialize in renegotiating companies' debt obligations or reorganizing them in bankruptcy proceedings, the sources said.

A bankruptcy filing for Global Eagle is not imminent and the company is exploring other ways to address its strained finances, including seeking relief from lenders, the sources added.

The Los Angeles-based company's creditors have also held discussions with restructuring advisers, anticipating potential negotiations on how to rework Global Eagle's balance sheet, some of the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. Global Eagle did not respond to a request for comment.

Global Eagle was suffering even before the coronavirus outbreak, after airlines grounded their fleets of Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX aircraft following two fatal crashes. Given Boeing's production halt of the aircraft, Global Eagle said when it released fourth-quarter results last month that it expected between 10 and 15 fewer aircraft installations of its entertainment system per quarter.

The company's customers also include cruise lines that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Global Eagle's shares have plummeted by more than half since late February, dragging its market capitalization below $15 million.

A portion of Global Eagle's term loan due in 2023 trades at roughly 65 cents on the dollar, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating investor concerns about the company's ability to repay its debts.

Global Eagle in March said it had stopped exploring a sale of all or part of its maritime, enterprise and government unit. That business provides wireless internet and entertainment to cruise lines and other customers. The company had planned to use proceeds from a sale to help repay debt.

Global Eagle had access to $61 million of cash as of the end of December. It lost $153.4 million last year and had been cutting costs before the coronavirus crisis.

Chief Executive Josh Marks on Tuesday took a 33% cut to his base pay for three months, according to a corporate filing. Marks earned roughly $4.6 million in 2018, including base pay, stock and option awards and other compensation. Other executives also took pay cuts.

