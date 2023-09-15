News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-IMF, World Bank to decide on October Morocco meetings on Monday -Georgieva

Credit: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

September 15, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with their annual meetings in October in earthquake-hit Morocco after a completing a "thorough review" of the country's ability to host the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters.

Georgieva also said in an exclusive interview the IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Morocco to provide a $1.3 billion loan to bolster the country's resilience to climate-related disasters from the Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

