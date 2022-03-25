EXCLUSIVE-IMF board approves Argentina's key $45 bln program -sources

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos

LONDON/NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a new agreement with Argentina for $45 billion, three sources with direct knowledge said, clearing the final hurdle to rework the country's debt with the Washington-based lender.

The agreement, which was reached by consensus according to two of the sources, marks the 22nd IMF program for Argentina and comes after more than a year of negotiations. It replaces a failed $57 billion program from 2018, for which Argentina still owes over $40 billion.

A spokesperson for the IMF had no immediate comment.

Reducing the fiscal deficit, raising interest rates and cutting energy subsidies are core demands of the deal, which doesn't call for labor or pension reforms.

The approval comes after Argentina's Congress signed off on March 17 on the financing aspect of a staff-level agreement, not on the policies expected to keep the economy on track and the debt sustainable.

Argentina: IMF payoutshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pCpy90

Argentina's U.S. dollar bond prices (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/3FzHvdH

Argentina: IMF payouts (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/3MqNshG

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Sam Holmes and Leslie Adler)

((Jorgelina.doRosario@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.