EXCLUSIVE-Illumina remedies on Grail bid 'yet to convince' Eu antitrust regulators, sources say

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina's ILMN.O offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has 'yet to convince' EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in July last year and warned that it may hurt innovation and competition in the market for cancer detection tests based on sequencing technologies.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.