EXCLUSIVE-Icahn poised to win at least one seat on Illumina’s board -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 24, 2023 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn is set to win enough Illumina Inc ILMN.O shareholder support to install at least one of his three nominees to the gene sequencing machine maker’s board, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A preliminary vote tally shows that Icahn nominee Andrew Teno has won enough shareholder support to get on Illumina’s board, the sources said.

The sources added that the tally has not been finalised and Illumina shareholders can change their votes until the company’s annual shareholder meeting starts on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Icahn and Illumina spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Paritosh Bansal)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

