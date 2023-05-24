EXCLUSIVE-Icahn poised to win at least one seat on Illumina's board -sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn is set to win enough Illumina Inc ILMN.O shareholder support to install at least one of his three nominees to the gene sequencing machine maker's board, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A preliminary vote tally shows that Icahn nominee Andrew Teno has won enough shareholder support to get on Illumina's board, the sources said.

The sources added that the tally has not been finalised and Illumina shareholders can change their votes until the company's annual shareholder meeting starts on Thursday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Icahn and Illumina spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Icahn's challenge against Illumina, whose market value of $33 billion makes it this year's biggest board fight, offers the 87-year-old corporate raider a chance to reassert his investment acumen.

This month, he faced his own investor challenge after short seller Hindenburg Research issued a report saying his investment firm Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.O artificially inflated its dividend yield and the value of its assets.

The investor has accused Illumina's board of poor oversight, especially with regards to the company's $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail.

Earlier this month, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Illumina shareholders back Teno, arguing he would be an adequate replacement for Thompson.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Christopher Cushing)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.