EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola close to selling 49% in German offshore wind farm to EIP -source

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global wind power group Iberdrola IBE.MC is close to reaching an agreement with asset manager Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) to sell a 49% stake in a flagship German offshore wind farm in a deal that would value the Wikinger project at 1.4 billion euros, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Iberdrola declined to comment. Swiss-based EIP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Wikinger is an offshore wind farm located off the island of Rügen and is part of the 1,258 offshore-wind MW that Iberdrola has in operation. The company calculates it will invest around 30 billion euros worldwide in turbines planted off windy coastlines by 2030.

EIP, which manages over CHF 4 billion ($4.16 billion) in assets, is actively investing in renewable assets in Europe. EIP reached an agreement in June to buy alongside Credit Agricole Assurances a 25% stake in Spain's Repsol REP.MC renewable unit.

The deal comes in a moment of tight political and social scrutiny over soaring energy prices in Europe, with the European Commission considering capping at 180 euros per megawatt (MW) hour the price at which wind, solar and nuclear plants could sell their power.

Iberdrola, Europe's largest utility, is selling stakes in its wind developments to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan, mostly devoted to renewables and power grids. It sold 40% of a British development to Macquarie’s Green Investment Group in 2019.

The company recently reshuffled its M&A team, appointing the former chief financial officer of Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, David Mesonero, as global head of corporate development to accelerate the 3.2 billion euros asset rotation plan announced in its 2020-2025 strategic plan.

