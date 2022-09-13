EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola close to selling 49% in German offshore wind farm to EIP -source

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global wind power group Iberdrola IBE.MC is close to reaching an agreement with asset manager Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) to sell a 49% stake in a flagship German offshore wind farm in a deal that would value the Wikinger project at 1.4 billion euros, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Iberdrola declined to comment. Swiss-based EIP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Iberdrola, Europe's largest utility, is selling stakes in its wind developments to investment funds to help finance its 150 billion euro 2020-2030 investment plan, mostly devoted to renewables and power grids.

It sold 40% of a British development to Macquarie’s Green Investment Group in 2019.

Wikinger is an offshore wind farm located off the island of Rügen.

