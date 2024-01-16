EXCLUSIVE-IAG to offer EU remedies for Air Europa deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG expects EU antitrust regulators to open a full-scale investigation into its plan to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa and will offer remedies to address their concerns, IAG's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We have informed the (European Commission) case team that we will formally present remedies in Phase 2 to allow them to fully assess the viability and relevance of our proposals," IAG's Luis Gallego said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman ) ((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: AIREUROPA M&A/IAG EU (URGENT, EXCLUSIVE)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.