EXCLUSIVE-IAEA chief Grossi hints at disagreement among experts on Fukushima report

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

July 06, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Sakura Murakami and John Geddie for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said on Friday that one or two of the team of international experts behind its report greenlighting Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant may have expressed concerns.

Asked whether there was any disagreement among the experts behind the report released Tuesday Rafael Grossi told Reuters in an interview:

"I heard that being said ... but again, what we have published is scientifically impeccable."

The international team of experts behind the report included eleven experts from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Marshall Islands, South Korea, Russia, Britain, the U.S. and Vietnam.

